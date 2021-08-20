With the active Covid-19 cases falling below 20,000 cases in Tamil Nadu,Chief Minister MK Stalin may take a call on allowing further relaxation or extending the Covid-19 related curbs in the state. The present restrictions will end on 23 August.

The state government has already allowed the medical colleges and nursing institutes to open from this week. The government has also decided to open the schools from 1 September for Classes 9 to 12 with 50% attendance.

The state government in its earlier order on 6 August has extended the Covid curbs till 23 August which includes banning of prayers by the public in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The government may announce opening up of schools for other classes as well, according to a report published in Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile,Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in fresh infections with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 25,95,935, the health department said.

The death toll rose to 34,639, with 29 people succumbing to the virus.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,892 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

However, Four districts recorded the highest number of new cases with Coimbatore adding 198 infections, Chennai 193, Erode 147 and Thanjavur 112. Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with three cases.

Twenty-nine districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 23 districts.

Seven of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a 34-year-old man from Tiruppur who died in May. The man, who tested COVID-19 positive on May 15, died at the Government hospital, Udumalpet, Tiruppur on May 16 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

