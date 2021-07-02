The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-induced lockdown by one week till 6 am on 12 July. However, the state government has provided several relaxations in the restrictions.

Let's take a look at the new guidelines:

Shops and activities, which were allowed till 7 pm, shall be operated till 8 pm.

Hotels and tea shops can function with 50% of customers.

Restaurants have now been allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50% capacity and while adhering to Covid-19 norms.

Amusement parks can re-open, however, a cap of 50% capacity would apply.

Gyms can open. IT Offices can now opearte with 50% attendance.

Cinema halls and bars to stay shut.

Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.

Inter-state private bus transport and international air travel except the ones allowed by the Centre remain prohibited.

Buses can operate within districts and between districts with the number of passengers capped at 50% of seat capacity. The TN government has removed the requirement of e-passes for inter-district travel.

Swimming pools, social and political meetings, entertainment, sports and cultural events will not be allowed.

Weddings and funerals can take place in all districts. A maximum of 50 guests is allowed for a wedding function and not more than 20 people can take part in a funeral.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 4,230 fresh cases of coronavirus and 97 fatalities on Friday, pushing the overall caseload to 24,88,407 and 32,818, respectively.

Among the new cases were those of nine people from other states while there were 30 deaths from Thanjavur alone.

As many as 4,952 people got discharged today, aggregating to 24,18,882 leaving 36,707 active infections, a bulletin said.

The state reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on 21 May and it has been reporting a decline since. On 30 May, daily new cases dropped below 30,000; on 7 June, the numbers were less than 20,000; and on 17 June, they were less than 10,000.

As many as 25 districts reported new infections in double digits while there were no new deaths in 13 districts, the bulletin said.

Chennai saw 238 people contracting the contagion aggregating to5,32,992 till date. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,196.

The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,60,810 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,31,62,714. Among the 97 deaths, 74 patients succumbed in government hospitals while the remaining were in private.

