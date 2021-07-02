Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till 12 July, eases restrictions. What's allowed, what's not2 min read . 09:12 PM IST
- Restaurants in Tamil Nadu have now been allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50% capacity and while adhering to Covid-19 norms
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-induced lockdown by one week till 6 am on 12 July. However, the state government has provided several relaxations in the restrictions.
Let's take a look at the new guidelines:
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 4,230 fresh cases of coronavirus and 97 fatalities on Friday, pushing the overall caseload to 24,88,407 and 32,818, respectively.
Among the new cases were those of nine people from other states while there were 30 deaths from Thanjavur alone.
As many as 4,952 people got discharged today, aggregating to 24,18,882 leaving 36,707 active infections, a bulletin said.
The state reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on 21 May and it has been reporting a decline since. On 30 May, daily new cases dropped below 30,000; on 7 June, the numbers were less than 20,000; and on 17 June, they were less than 10,000.
As many as 25 districts reported new infections in double digits while there were no new deaths in 13 districts, the bulletin said.
Chennai saw 238 people contracting the contagion aggregating to5,32,992 till date. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,196.`
The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,60,810 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,31,62,714. Among the 97 deaths, 74 patients succumbed in government hospitals while the remaining were in private.
