The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-induced lockdown across the state till 6 am on 31 July amid fears over the third wave of coronavirus. However, the state government has allowed a slew of relaxation.

The Covid-19 curbs on bars, swimming pools and interstate transport will continue and so will the restrictions on social, cultural, sports and political events in the state.

Educational institutions, zoos, theatres will not be allowed.

ITIs, Industrial schools, typewriting schools can function with 50% of students on a rotational basis.

As many as 50 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals.

Teachers can come to school for admission work and distribute textbooks.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,405 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 25,28,806. As many as 49 people succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the toll to 33,606.

Coimbatore clocked 256 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while Thanjavur 163, followed by Erode with 159 new infections, even as 31 districts reported less than 100 new infections, as per a government bulletin.

The state capital Chennai saw seven deaths due to the disease, taking the Covid-19 related fatalities to 8,279.

Further, 3,006 Covid-19 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250 so far. The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 29,950.

