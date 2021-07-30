The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till 9 August. However, no additional relaxations were given this time, as per the new order.

Tasmac bars, hotel, bars and clubs will remain shut, as per the order released by the government. Earlier, the government had announced the extension of lockdown in the state, till 19 July.

Theatres will remain closed till 9 August in the state.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that Covid-19 cases in the state have been increasing for the last 3 days.

"No of Covid cases has been increasing in the last 3 days. RT-PCR tests have increased. The state recorded 1,859 fresh cases compared to 1,756 cases. Unfortunately, many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in TN-Kerala border is increased", said the minister.

Kerala has witnessed a rise in Covid cases as well. It recorded 22,064 new cases on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 13.53 per cent.

On July 27, while addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that 22 districts across India reported an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases.

