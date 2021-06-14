Tamil Nadu lockdown: Tasmac liquor shops, salons open in 27 districts

Tamil Nadu lockdown: Tasmac liquor shops, salons open in 27 districts1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
Tamil Nadu government had extended the COVID-induced lockdown by another week from June 14 till June 21 with more relaxation.
Govt-run Tasmac shops, salons, beauty parlours, tea shops, and parks opened in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday as the relaxations announced by the state government during the extended COVID-induced lockdown came into force.
In these 27 districts, including Chennai, saloons, beauty parlours, and spa can function from 6 am to 5 pm without air conditioners and only 50 per cent of customers will be allowed at a time from June 14.
Tamil Nadu government on Friday had extended the COVID-induced lockdown by another week from June 14 till June 21 with more relaxation.
Government parks will be kept open from morning 6 am to 9 pm. Government-run TASMAC wine shops will be allowed to open in these 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm.
While the shops which repair agricultural equipment, pump sets and related equipment can function between 9 am and 5 pm, the shops which repair mixie, grinder, television sets, and other household utensils, can function between 9 am and 2 pm.
Under the new set of guidelines, schools and colleges have been allowed to function only for the admission process.
Industries will be allowed to function with 33 per cent staff strength.
Shops, which sell home appliances, have also been allowed to function from morning 9 am to 5 pm.
The state is under lockdown since May 10. The lockdown was earlier extended till 6 am on June 14.
