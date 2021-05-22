Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that decision to extend lockdown will be taken after consulting with a committee of experts and a panel of all-party legislators. Speaking to reporters, Stalin said that the decision to whether the curbs should be continued further and in case of extension of restrictions, what relaxations could be offered would all be discussed with experts and MLAs from all parties on Saturday.

On May 10, the state went under lockdown till May 24. Days before the end of restrictions, the chief minister said that the elected representatives were of the opinion that the curbs should be further extended. "A decision will be taken (on extension of lockdown) tomorrow following consultations with experts and representatives of all parties," he said.

Despite lockdown, Tamil Nadu has recorded rise in infection cases. On Friday, the state reported its highest ever tally of 36184 cases. The state currently has 2,74 lakh active cases.

The chief minister yesterday said that there were views that third wave of the virus was also a probable and the state has to be ready to tackle. He said the day when no one was infected with the virus would really be a day of joy and only then would he be happy.

Stalin said the pace of the Covid spread has been slowed down and the number of fresh infections have been controlled. This was, he said, due to the lockdown and many measures aimed at preventing the spread of virus.

In the last couple of days, Stalin visited Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai districts to review Covid preparations.

So far, the state has 17,70,988 cases and 19598 deaths.





