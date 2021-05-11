Tamil Nadu logs 29,272 new cases; CM appeals to public to donate to fight Covid

As many as 25 people who tested positive Tuesday were returnees from other destinations.
Meanwhile, in an official release, Stalin appealed to the general public and industries to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards strengthening the health infrastructure with COVID-19 pandemic being virulent in the State.
In a statement, he assured the funds received would be used only for stepping up medical infrastructure like ramping up production of medical oxygen production and storage facilities, purchasing of RT-PCR kits, life saving devices among others.
"The funds collected will be used only to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the details related to the expenses made (through the funds generated) would be available on a public domain ensuring transparency," he said.
The funds received would be 100 per cent tax exempted, he added.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated a SIDDHA Covid-19 Care facility at the A M Jain College in Meenambakkam in the city under the health department's plan to set up 14 such facilities across the State.
The first Siddha Covid-19 Care Centre was recently inaugurated by medical minister Ma Subramanian at Vyasarpadi.
The facilities would offer traditional SIDDHA food and herbal medicines to the COVID-19 patients who are under treatment.
