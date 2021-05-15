As many as 33,658 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the highest single-day spike recorded by the state since the pandemic began. With today's infection count, the cumulative total reached 15,65,035, and the active tally touched 2,07,789, the state health bulletin said.

The state also reported 303 related fatalities today pushing the death toll to 17,359, the health bulletin said adding that the recovery total reached 13,39,887 as 20,905 discharges were recorded today.

The state recorded 31,892 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including seven returnees from various destinations, while 288 deaths in the span of 24 hours.

COVID war rooms in 4 districts

Earlier today, state minister M Subramanian said that war rooms to combat Covid-19 will be set up in Tiruchy, Madurai and Salem as directed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Talking to reporters after visiting various government hospitals and Covid centres, the Family Welfare Minister said steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus have been taken on a war-footing after Stalin took over as Chief Minister.

About 15 lakh vials at a cost of ₹45 crore were received to vaccinate those between 18 and 45 years, he said. Stating that steps were taken to increase the bed facility in the city where Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Siddha treatment would be provided, Subramanian said the measures were taken also for adequate supply of oxygen to Coimbatore.

The government would strictly monitor private hospitals, which started Covid-19 treatment under the government insurance scheme, he said.

Overall positivity rate in India stands at 19.8%

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the overall positivity rate of India now stands at 19.8 per cent.

During a health briefing, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, "The overall positivity rate of the country, which stood at 21.9 per cent last week, has now fallen to 19.8 per cent."

Agarwal further said there are 11 states with over 1 lakh active cases and 17 have less than 50,000 cases.

"Maharashtra, UP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have reported a decline in active cases. The cause of concern is Tamil Nadu where a rise in the number of active cases has been reported in the last one week," Agarwal added.

(With inputs from agencies)





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.