Tamil Nadu logs 5,834 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally at 3,08,649

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,834 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 3,08,649, while 118 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,159.

Active cases stood at 52,810 with 6,005 discharges from various hospitals and in total 2,50,680 patients have recovered, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai city reported 986, the highest in the state and the three neighbouring districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram together outnumbered the state capital with a combined tally of 1,080 infections.

Other northern districts, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Kallakurichi in total recorded 877 cases.

Southern districts Madurai, Sivaganga, Virdhunagar, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari logged 1,232 cases.

Chennai's share was 1,11,054 in the state tally of three lakh plus cases.

As many as 107 had co-morbidities among the dead and the deceased include a 28-year-old woman, a 95-year-old man and a 42-year-old man who was brought dead to Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate here.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, meanwhile, said despite the pandemic, treatment for patients suffering from other illnesses was being provided in government hospitals without any break. "Emergency medical care is being provided 24 x 7. Since March and till date, 5.09 crore outpatients and 27.30 lakh inpatients have been treated in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu," he said in a statement, adding 1.80 lakh deliveries and 68,479 cesarean section deliveries have been done during the same period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

