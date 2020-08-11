Tamil Nadu logs 5,834 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally at 3,08,649

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, meanwhile, said despite the pandemic, treatment for patients suffering from other illnesses was being provided in government hospitals without any break. "Emergency medical care is being provided 24 x 7. Since March and till date, 5.09 crore outpatients and 27.30 lakh inpatients have been treated in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu," he said in a statement, adding 1.80 lakh deliveries and 68,479 cesarean section deliveries have been done during the same period.