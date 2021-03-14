OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu logs 759 new COVID-19 cases, a ten-day high

Tamil Nadu logs 759 new COVID-19 cases, a ten-day high

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai. (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 10:36 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The state has been reporting over 500 cases a day since March 5, with recoveries being on the lower side as against the earlier trend of outnumbering fresh infections
  • On Sunday too, the number was lesser with 547 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,42,309

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported as many as 759 fresh Covid-19 infections pushing the caseload close to 8.60 lakh. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single in the last 10 days.

The state has been reporting over 500 cases a day since March 5, with recoveries being on the lower side as against the earlier trend of outnumbering fresh infections. On Sunday too, the number was lesser with 547 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,42,309.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,870.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 294 cases being reported, aggregating 2,38,820 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,178. Of the four deaths reported, Chengalpet accounted for three while Chennai recorded one. All the deceased had pre-existing comorbidities.

Coming behind Chennai in number of cases was Chengalpet with 63 infections, Coimbatore 58 and Thiruvallur 42, while the rest were scattered over other districts. As many as 19 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while Kallakurichi recorded 'nil' cases, the release said.

On Sunday, India’s health ministry said that the country had recorded 25,320 new cases of covid in the past 24 hours. This was the highest daily count of infections in 84 days. It’s also a sign that a second wave is upon us. Our initial outbreak had peaked last September, with the official infection curve dropping sharply after that. By mid-February, unfortunately, our numbers were on the rise again. This uptrend continues.

While the case fatality rate is lower this time, the ascent in cases could yet threaten India’s recovery from the pandemic’s impact. The slow progress of our vaccination drive means that jabs are unlikely to stall the pace of contagion. This could necessitate lockdowns and other restrictions all over again; hotspots in Maharashtra are already seeing curbs. Another public campaign against covid complacency is in order.

(With inputs from agencies)

