2 min read.Updated: 08 May 2021, 08:36 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from PTI )
On Friday, the state government announced that a full lockdown will be imposed in the state for two weeks, starting 10 May.
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported as many as 27,397 coronavirus infections and 241 deaths, biggest single day spike in cases and fatalities. With today's counts total tally reached 13.51 lakh and the death toll rose to 15,412, the state health bulletin said. On Friday, the state recorded 26,465 cases and 197 deaths. Currently, the active cases stands at 1,39,401.
Chennai accounted for most number of new infections at 6,846, totaling 3,83,644 till date. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,458 cases, Coimbatore 2,117 Thiruvallur 1,284 and Madurai 1,217. Thirty one districts reported new cases in triple digits, among which were Kancheepuram 906, Thanjaur 857, Tuticorin 853 Tiruchirappalli 820, Erode 779, Tirunelveli 674, Tiruppur 655, Salem 550, Kanyakumari 542 and Cuddalore 519.