Tamil Nadu logs biggest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases, deaths

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported as many as 27,397 coronavirus infections and 241 deaths, biggest single day spike in cases and fatalities. With today's counts total tally reached 13.51 lakh and the death toll rose to 15,412, the state health bulletin said. On Friday, the state recorded 26,465 cases and 197 deaths. Currently, the active cases stands at 1,39,401.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported as many as 27,397 coronavirus infections and 241 deaths, biggest single day spike in cases and fatalities. With today's counts total tally reached 13.51 lakh and the death toll rose to 15,412, the state health bulletin said. On Friday, the state recorded 26,465 cases and 197 deaths. Currently, the active cases stands at 1,39,401.

Among the 241 deceased, 61 did not have any comorbidities. As many as 13 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.

The bulletin also said 23,110 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,96,549. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 1,55,998 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,38,54,797.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that a full lockdown will be imposed in the state for two weeks, starting 10 May. The decision was taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

In view of the new restrictions, the government has allowed all shops and establishments to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on 8 and 9 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Restaurants have been allowed to stay open only for takeaway services. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops have been ordered to remain closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, all hotels and lodges will remain closed to the public. They will be open only for business visitors and for medical reasons.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}