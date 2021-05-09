Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported record-high 28,897 new Covid-19 cases in a day. The state reported 236 deaths, and 23,515 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state's active caseload has climbed to 1,44,547, while the death toll has surged to 15,648. Currently, the overall Covid-19 caseload in the state has increased to 13,80, 259.

Till date, the state conducted 2,40,08,587 RT-PCR tests, of which 2,35,64,234 tested positive for coronavirus.

In the wake of a constant increase in Covid-18 cases in Tamil Nadu, the newly-elected Chief Minister MK Stalin tasked the ministers to ensure full implementation of the two-week lockdown beginning May 10.

Chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Stalin asked his colleagues to keep tabs on the Covid-19 scenario and management. He also asked his ministers to monitor the sale of anti-viral Remdesivir and see to it that the medicine was not sold in the black market.

Remdesivir is being sold by the government in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Stalin added that ministers should ensure the implementation of lockdown in the districts assigned to them.

To increase coverage of vaccination in all districts, awareness should be increased among the people. Only if government departments, including health, revenue, police, and urban and rural development work in tandem could the efforts aimed at tackling Covid-19 succeed, Stalin added.

Separately, the state's Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu government would set up 12 more Covid-19 Care Centres in the state to treat patients with mild symptoms using traditional Indian medicines.

The 12 Covid-19 care centres would be established in Dharmapuri, Theni, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Ranipet, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam by this month. Already, the state has 12 COVID care centres. A 70-bedded Siddha care centre will be inaugurated in South Chennai later this week, the minister noted.

