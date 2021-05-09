Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu logs biggest single-day spike of 28,897 Covid-19 cases; caseload surges to 13.80 lakh

Tamil Nadu logs biggest single-day spike of 28,897 Covid-19 cases; caseload surges to 13.80 lakh

Premium
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tasked the ministers to ensure full implementation of the two-week lockdown beginning May 10.
2 min read . 08:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tamil Nadu Covid-19 updates: The state's active caseload has climbed to 1,44,547, while the death toll has surged to 15,648
  • Till date, the state conducted 2,40,08,587 RT-PCR tests, of which 2,35,64,234 tested positive for coronavirus

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported record-high 28,897 new Covid-19 cases in a day. The state reported 236 deaths, and 23,515 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported record-high 28,897 new Covid-19 cases in a day. The state reported 236 deaths, and 23,515 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state's active caseload has climbed to 1,44,547, while the death toll has surged to 15,648. Currently, the overall Covid-19 caseload in the state has increased to 13,80, 259.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The state's active caseload has climbed to 1,44,547, while the death toll has surged to 15,648. Currently, the overall Covid-19 caseload in the state has increased to 13,80, 259.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Till date, the state conducted 2,40,08,587 RT-PCR tests, of which 2,35,64,234 tested positive for coronavirus.

In the wake of a constant increase in Covid-18 cases in Tamil Nadu, the newly-elected Chief Minister MK Stalin tasked the ministers to ensure full implementation of the two-week lockdown beginning May 10.

Chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Stalin asked his colleagues to keep tabs on the Covid-19 scenario and management. He also asked his ministers to monitor the sale of anti-viral Remdesivir and see to it that the medicine was not sold in the black market.

Remdesivir is being sold by the government in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Stalin added that ministers should ensure the implementation of lockdown in the districts assigned to them.

To increase coverage of vaccination in all districts, awareness should be increased among the people. Only if government departments, including health, revenue, police, and urban and rural development work in tandem could the efforts aimed at tackling Covid-19 succeed, Stalin added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

The mortgage boom is fading

3 min read . 09:34 PM IST
Premium

Anthony Fauci says ‘no doubt’ US has undercounted its covid deaths

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Premium

Uttarakhand imposes one-week complete lockdown amid Covid surge. Details here

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Premium

Chinese rocket returns to earth over Indian Ocean

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST

Separately, the state's Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu government would set up 12 more Covid-19 Care Centres in the state to treat patients with mild symptoms using traditional Indian medicines.

The 12 Covid-19 care centres would be established in Dharmapuri, Theni, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Ranipet, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam by this month. Already, the state has 12 COVID care centres. A 70-bedded Siddha care centre will be inaugurated in South Chennai later this week, the minister noted.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!