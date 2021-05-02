Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu logs highest single-day spike of more than 20,000 new covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu logs highest single-day spike of more than 20,000 new covid-19 cases

A medical worker sets a testing machine at a 24-hour Covid-19 coronavirus screening centre in Chennai.
1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tamil Nadu had breached the 10,000 cases mark on April 18, by adding 10,723 new infections.

Tamil Nadu today reported a all-time high of 20,768 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 12,07,112 while the death toll rose to 14,346 with 153 fatalities

According to the Health department, recoveries mounted to 10,72,322 Sunday with 17,576 patients being discharged, leaving 1,20,444 active cases.

The number of samples tested stood at 1,43,083, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,29,56,942.

Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.

Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time.

