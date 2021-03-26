Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,971 new COVID19 cases and 9 related fatalities taking the total number of cases to 8,75,190 and the death toll to 12,650. Currently, the active number of cases stands at 11,318.

For the last two days, the state logged over 1,500 new cases and more than 10 deaths. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 1779 new cases. And on Wednesday, it added 1,636 new cases and 12 more fatalities within 24 hours.

Today, the state also saw 1131 discharges today taking the total number of recoveries to 8,51,222.

Amidst the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the government on Saturday ordered the closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from Monday until further orders. And, on Monday, it asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the virtual mode.

The union health ministry on Friday stated that ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

Meanwhile, five states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat -- have registered a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases.

"Three states -- Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab -- together account for 73.64% of the total active cases in the country," the health ministry said.

As for daily COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra reported the highest 35,952 infections in a day, followed by 2,661 in Punjab and 2,523 in Karnataka. According to the ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Gujarat collectively account for 80% of the new COVID-19 cases.

After touching its lowest mark in mid-February, India's active COVID-19 caseload is on a steady rise and has breached the 4-lakh mark again after around three-and-half months.

India on Friday saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652. The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, over 5.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 9,01,887 sessions throughout the country according to a provisional report till 7 am on Friday.

These include 80,34,547 healthcare and 85,99,981 frontline workers who have received the first dose, 51,04,398 healthcare and 33,98,570 frontline workers who have been administered the second dose.

On March 25, day 69 of the vaccination drive, more than 23 lakh vaccine doses were given, of which 21,54,934 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 40,595 sessions for 1st dose and 2,03,797 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)









