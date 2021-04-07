Tamil Nadu logs nearly 4,000 new COVID infections, active tally tops 27,000

Tamil Nadu 's daily Covid-19 count nearly touched the 4,000-mark today with as many as 3,986 people testing positive for the deadly virus. With today's count the caseload reached to 9,11,110. For the last few days, the state has been recording over 3,500 new cases on a daily basis. 3,645 new Covid infections were recorded on Tuesday, and 3,581 of Sunday, while 3,446 cases were reported on Saturday. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 12,821 with 17 more fatalities, the health department said.

Currently, the active cases stands at 27,743.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,459 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,57,851,while the toll is at 4,286. Chengalpet reported 390 fresh cases today, Coimbatore 332, Thiruvallur 208, Tiruppur 141, Thanjavur 108, while 30 districts recorded fresh infections in double digits.

According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,70,546 today with 1,824 patients being discharged, leaving 27,743 active cases. A total of 80,535 samples were tested on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,01,73,626.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu High Court warned that the Covid-19 situation appears to be very serious in Tamil Nadu but there is no lockdown yet. The High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee further noted that people are not wearing masks and appear to be taking chances, news agency ANI said.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government noted necessary restrictions would be implemented as per requirement, a PTI report said. The impact of the virus was closely monitored on a daily basis and restrictions would be intensified as per the requirement, the government had said after a COVID review meeting.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states that has been reporting rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, among the states with a rapid surge in infections, Maharashtra reported 55,469 cases, Chhattisgarh 9,921 cases, Delhi 5,100 cases, Gujarat 3,280 cases and Rajasthan 2,236 cases. Among southern states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana also reported high daily figures.

The minister highlighted that one of the major reasons for the surge in cases in almost all parts of the country, more specifically in these 11 states, was people becoming lax towards following COVID appropriate behaviour and urged them take up mass awareness campaigns to re-instill the importance of such measures among the masses.

The health minister chaired a comprehensive and detailed review of the COVID-19 cases, vaccination status and challenges being faced by the states in management of coronavirus.

According to the daily numbers announced by various states and UTs, the nationwide tally of new cases reported on Tuesday crossed 1.07 lakh mark, the highest ever in India since the first case of the deadly virus was reported in January 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

