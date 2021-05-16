Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu logs over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Tamil Nadu logs over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Premium
Tamil Nadu logs over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
2 min read . 11:02 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The state recorded as many as 33,181 new COVID cases and 311 deaths on Sunday
  • State capital Chennai accounted for 6,247 new infections, totalling 4,38,391 till date

With 33,181 new COVID cases and 311 deaths logged on Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported over 33,000 infections and over 300 deaths for the second consecutive day. The new cases include nine returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,98,216 while the deaths today took the toll to 17,670 till date, the state health bulletin said.

With 33,181 new COVID cases and 311 deaths logged on Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported over 33,000 infections and over 300 deaths for the second consecutive day. The new cases include nine returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,98,216 while the deaths today took the toll to 17,670 till date, the state health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, as many as 21,317 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery tally to 13,61,204. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 2,19,342

TRENDING STORIES See All

Meanwhile, as many as 21,317 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery tally to 13,61,204. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 2,19,342

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

State capital Chennai accounted for 6,247 new infections, totalling 4,38,391 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 5,764 deaths. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet saw 2,041 cases, Coimbatore 3,166, Erode 1,232, Kancheepuram 1,119, Kanyakumari 1,030, Madurai 1,095, Tiruvallur 1,835, Tiruchirappalli 1,569 while remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

The number of samples tested today was 1,66,812, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,51,17,215.

Meanwhile, a committee of 13 MLAs belonging to parties represented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly was set up on Sunday by the State government to offer it consultations on controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The panel, headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, would deliberate on the pandemic and offer consultations to the government, an official press release here said. Public Department Secretary would be the Member- Secretary of the committee.

Tamil Nadu has received 110 metric tonne of medical oxygen till date

Also, the state government on Sunday appointed two IAS officers - Nishanth Krishna and A Periaswami to coordinate the process of supplying liquid oxygen through trains from Odisha. Based on a request from Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Centre allotted 100 metric tonne of liquid oxygen per day to Tamil Nadu from Odisha.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Top Indian virologist quits government panel after airing differences

1 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Premium

J&K: 20,000 COVID care centre beds set up for patients with no or mild symptoms

1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
Premium

Immediate de-escalation need of the hour: India on Israel-Gaza situation

5 min read . 10:49 PM IST
Premium

Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat suspends Covid vaccination drive on May 17, 18

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST

"Till date, Tamil Nadu has received 110 metric tonne of medical oxygen. The tankers filled with liquid oxygen arrive to the State through trains while empty tankers are sent to the destination by air," an official press release said. In Chennai, Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian inaugurated a 100-bed facility equipped with oxygen supply to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Currently, 33 beds will be able to supply oxygen to the patients. Steps are being taken to add oxygen supply to the remaining beds. The facility has been connected to the government-run Omandurar Medical College and Hospital," the release said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!