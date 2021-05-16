Tamil Nadu logs over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With 33,181 new COVID cases and 311 deaths logged on Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported over 33,000 infections and over 300 deaths for the second consecutive day. The new cases include nine returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,98,216 while the deaths today took the toll to 17,670 till date, the state health bulletin said.

State capital Chennai accounted for 6,247 new infections, totalling 4,38,391 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 5,764 deaths. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet saw 2,041 cases, Coimbatore 3,166, Erode 1,232, Kancheepuram 1,119, Kanyakumari 1,030, Madurai 1,095, Tiruvallur 1,835, Tiruchirappalli 1,569 while remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

The number of samples tested today was 1,66,812, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,51,17,215.

Meanwhile, a committee of 13 MLAs belonging to parties represented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly was set up on Sunday by the State government to offer it consultations on controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The panel, headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, would deliberate on the pandemic and offer consultations to the government, an official press release here said. Public Department Secretary would be the Member- Secretary of the committee.

Tamil Nadu has received 110 metric tonne of medical oxygen till date

"Till date, Tamil Nadu has received 110 metric tonne of medical oxygen. The tankers filled with liquid oxygen arrive to the State through trains while empty tankers are sent to the destination by air," an official press release said. In Chennai, Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian inaugurated a 100-bed facility equipped with oxygen supply to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Currently, 33 beds will be able to supply oxygen to the patients. Steps are being taken to add oxygen supply to the remaining beds. The facility has been connected to the government-run Omandurar Medical College and Hospital," the release said.

