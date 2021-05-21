Tamil Nadu on Friday reported as many as 36,184 fresh COVID19 cases, the highest single-day surge since the pandemic began. With today's count, the total number of cases reached 17,70,988, while the active tally touched 2,74,629, the health bulletin said.

The state also reported highest COVID-related fatalities today with as many as 467 people succumbing to the deadly virus in just 24 hour. The death toll on Friday touched 19,598.

On Thursday, the state reported 35,579 new infections and 397 fatalities.

The state capital Chennai logged as many as 3,913 cases taking the cumulative total to 47,568, the bulletin also said.

Meanwhile with 24,478 discharges, the total recoveries reached 14,76,761 in the state on Friday, the bulletin said.

Black Fungus a notifiable disease

The state government on Thursday declared Black Fungus (mucormycosis) a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act, state's Health Secy J Radhakrishna said.

"Luckily, we've officially only 9 reported cases and all are stable. Now, we'll also get the data from private hospitals," Radhakrishna said on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day.

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

However, COVID-19 daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the eighth consecutive day, with 3,57,295 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours.

The health ministry also said, more than 20.61 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever tests done in a single day, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 12.5%.

(With inputs from agencies)





