Tamil Nadu logs record 468 COVID deaths in 24 hours; 34,285 more cases

Tamil Nadu reported 468 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single day toll since the pandemic began. The state has been witnessing surge in the number of COVID deaths in the past week though the daily rise in cases has significantly decreased.

On Tuesday, the state also witnessed 34,285 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 19,11496, a health bulletin said. And the active tally stands as 3,06,652.

Also, with 28,745 discharges that were reported today, the recovery total reached 15,83,504.

Meanwhile, to contain the spread of the virus across the state, Tamil Nadu government last week extend the COVID-induced lockdown for another week.

The state has been under 'complete lockdown' since 10 May. The extension of the lockdown in the state will see no relaxation, with only emergency services allowed to function during the period.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with the state officials on Saturday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state following which he announced a total lockdown with no relaxations.

(With inputs from agencies)

