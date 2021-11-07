Tamil Nadu: Madurai District Collector warns people of rising Vaigai river water

The water level in the river has been steadily rising due to heavy rains in the last few days in the Vaigai catchment areas due to the northeast monsoon, the official notice issued by the Madurai District Collector said.
Listen to this article
Madurai District Collector on Saturday warned the public not to visit the Vaigai river or take their cattle to pasture as the water level has been steadily increasing due to incessant rainfall.
"The water level in the river has been steadily rising due to heavy rains in the last few days in the Vaigai catchment areas due to the northeast monsoon," the official notice issued by the Madurai District Collector said.