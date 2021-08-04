In order to keep the pandemic in check, Tamil Nadu has made mandatory a negative RT-PCR test report and a Covid vaccination (two doses) certificate for people coming to the State from neighbouring Kerala, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Today, Kerala recorded 22,414 cases and 108 deaths, the highest by any states.

The state has been reporting high number of infection cases for months now.

Due to this, the Tamil Nadu government has made compulsory the negative report or vaccination certificate or both for travellers from Kerala.

All passengers entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala via air, sea, rail and road should carry a negative RT-PCR test report, the report said. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey or produce a certificate of two doses of approved vaccination or both.

In a communication to all the secretaries of the government departments and Greater Chennai Corporation, the principal secretary to government, Health and Family Welfare, Dr J Radhakrishnan said this was done following a request from the director of public health and preventive medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a dip in the virus cases since Monday with the State recording less than 2,000 fresh cases. Today, the state recorded 1,949 new cases, slightly more than what was recorded the previous day.

About 38 people died and they included 12 in private hospitals and 26 in government facilities, taking the toll to 34,197 till date. Though the State witnessed a downward graph on Tuesday with 1,908 fresh cases, there were 41 more today.

Chennai, Chengalpattu and Erode saw a marginal decline with 189, 114 and 154 cases from 203, 122 and 181 recorded on Tuesday. Coimbatore witnessed a slight rise in cases from 208 to 226 on Wednesday.

Perambalur district registered the lowest number of fresh cases at eight while 32 districts saw new infections in double digits but less than 100.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.