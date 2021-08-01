Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a special surveillance measure making mandatory a negative RT-PCR certificate for people arriving to the State from Kerala.

Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian made this announcement that RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5 according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that Covid-19 cases in the state have been increasing.

"No of Covid cases has been increasing in the last 3 days. RT-PCR tests have increased. The state recorded 1,859 fresh cases compared to 1,756 cases. Unfortunately, many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in TN-Kerala border is increased", said the minister.

Kerala has witnessed a rise in Covid cases as well. It recorded 22,064 new cases on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 13.53 per cent.

Earlier, the Karnataka government also issued an order in which it said that those who are arrving from Kerala and Maharashtra should have a negative RT-PCR certificate.

The negative certificate should not be older than 72 hours irrespective of the vaccination status, said the government in a circular. The circular signed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar said, "The revised special surveillance measure is notified herewith to be complied with strictly for arrivals from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current COVID-19 situation."

The certificate is mandatory for all passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport, the circular said. It said the certificate is applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala and Maharashtra. "Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours," it said. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry the negative RT-PCR certificates, it said. For all the passengers travelling by bus, the conductor shall ensure that they possess the negative certificates.

