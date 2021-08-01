The certificate is mandatory for all passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport, the circular said. It said the certificate is applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala and Maharashtra. "Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours," it said. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry the negative RT-PCR certificates, it said. For all the passengers travelling by bus, the conductor shall ensure that they possess the negative certificates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}