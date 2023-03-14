A 27-year-old man died in Tamil Nadu's Trichy after showing some symptoms of Covid-19. The health authorities have sent his sample for testing to check the presence of the H3N2 virus, officials said on Tuesday. The reports added that he was a resident of Trichy and a resident of Bengaluru.

He was admitted to the GBR private hospital on 9 March with complaints of severe stomach pain and vomiting sensation. The man was on a vacation in Goa with his friends, from where he returned after falling sick. He died on 10 March while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The health authorities said that it was revealed during the medical examination that the man was critical and also has symptoms of Covid-19. The hospital then decided to send his samples for the testing of the H3N2 influenza virus.

Several states of the country, including Tamil Nadu, are witnessing rising cases of the H3N2 influenza virus. According to the latest reports, the death toll from the influenza virus has reached 7 and the Union Health Ministry has directed states to keep monitoring the situation and ensure adequate stock of drugs, medical equipment, and medical oxygen in the hospitals.

“In the light of the rising trend in other influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some states/UTs across the country, a review meeting was held recently under member (health), NITI Aayog to review the current situation. While the Covid-19 trajectory has decreased in the last few months, the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states.

Fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, are some of the common symptoms of the H3N2 virus.

(With inputs from ANI)