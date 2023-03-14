Tamil Nadu man with Covid symptom dies, H3N2 testing underway2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 04:53 PM IST
- Union Health Ministry has directed states to keep monitoring H3N2 cases and ensure adequate stock of drugs, medical equipment, and medical oxygen in the hospitals
A 27-year-old man died in Tamil Nadu's Trichy after showing some symptoms of Covid-19. The health authorities have sent his sample for testing to check the presence of the H3N2 virus, officials said on Tuesday. The reports added that he was a resident of Trichy and a resident of Bengaluru.
