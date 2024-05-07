Tamil Nadu may see hot, humid weather with heavy rainfall in next five days
Weather Update: The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 8 and 9. Scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with a humid weather, is likely to hit the southern state in the next 5 days.
Rainfall will gradually intensify in parts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days, weather reports said on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Salem, Krishnagiti, Vellore and Tiruppattar in Tamil Nadu.
