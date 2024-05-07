Tamil Nadu may see hot, humid weather with heavy rainfall in next five days

Weather Update: The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 8 and 9. Scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with a humid weather, is likely to hit the southern state in the next 5 days.

Rainfall will gradually intensify in parts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days, weather reports said on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Salem, Krishnagiti, Vellore and Tiruppattar in Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 8 and 9. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely to hit the southern state in the next 5 days. Hot and humid weather is likely in Tamil Nadu on May 7 and 8.

The IMD forecast said, "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days."

Heatwave in Tamil Nadu However, some parts of the southern state will witness a heatwave on Tuesday, May 7. "Heatwave conditions are possible over parts of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, and west Rajasthan," Skymet Weather reported. Meanwhile, the IMD forecast read on Tuesday, "Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Interior Tamil Nadu" on May 7.

Predicting the weather for May 7 and May 8, the IMD said that due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over the rest of the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

For the next five days, till May 11, the temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 41-43 degrees Celsius at a few pockets over the plains of the North Interior districts, 49-40 degrees Celsius over the plains of the rest of Tamil Nadu and 36-38 degrees Celsius over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD said.

"Humidity is likely to be about 40-55% in the afternoon hours and 50-85% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts; and 55-85% over the coastal areas during the next five days (May 7 to May 11)," the IMD said.

