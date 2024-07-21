Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji hospitalized in Chennai as health deteriorates in Puzhal jail

Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was hospitalized in Chennai after complaining of chest pain. He was admitted to Omandurar Super-specialty Hospital, or Stanley hospital, while serving time in Puzhal jail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Balaji last year concerning allegations linked to a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister under the AIADMK government.

Also Read | SC dismisses plea to remove Senthil Balaji from Tamil Nadu cabinet

Notably, Senthil Balaji had suffered from chest pain and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and underwent heart surgery in 2023 after he was arrested.

VIDEO | Visuals from Omandurar Super-specialty Hospital in Chennai where former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji is admitted after he complained of chest pain. pic.twitter.com/f4KiRlsenf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2024

Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing imminent charges in a money laundering case. A sessions court is scheduled to frame charges on 22 July.

Balaji's judicial custody was extended until 22 July during a recent court hearing via videoconferencing from Central Puzhal Prison.

Also Read | DMK minister S Balaji moves Chennai court for bail in money laundering case

The Principal Sessions Judge S Alli dismissed Balaji's plea seeking discharge from the case and two other petitions. One petition aimed to send specific bank documents for forensic analysis, while the other requested the reopening of arguments in his discharge plea, which had been closed in March.

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's bail plea to 22 July. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in a money laundering case.

Also Read | SC rejects DMK minister Senthil Balaji’s bail plea in money laundering case

The top court had earlier issued notice to the ED on 1 April, seeking its response to Balaji's bail petition.

The Madras High Court had previously denied Balaji's bail plea on 28 February, asserting that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message and be against the public interest.

The High Court emphasized the need for an expeditious trial, directing the special court to conduct day-to-day proceedings in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines. Balaji had been in custody for over eight months, highlighting the judicial scrutiny and procedural directives surrounding his case.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Arrested minister V Senthil Balaji hospitalised again

Senthil Balaji was arrested on 14 June last year for a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during the AIADMK government.