Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji hospitalized in Chennai as health deteriorates in Puzhal jail

Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji faces imminent charges in a money laundering case. His bail plea hearing has been postponed to 22 July by the Supreme Court, following denial of bail by the Madras High Court.

Updated21 Jul 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was hospitalized in Chennai after complaining of chest pain. He was admitted to Omandurar Super-specialty Hospital, or Stanley hospital, while serving time in Puzhal jail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Balaji last year concerning allegations linked to a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister under the AIADMK government.

Notably, Senthil Balaji had suffered from chest pain and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and underwent heart surgery in 2023 after he was arrested.

Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing imminent charges in a money laundering case. A sessions court is scheduled to frame charges on 22 July.

Balaji's judicial custody was extended until 22 July during a recent court hearing via videoconferencing from Central Puzhal Prison.

The Principal Sessions Judge S Alli dismissed Balaji's plea seeking discharge from the case and two other petitions. One petition aimed to send specific bank documents for forensic analysis, while the other requested the reopening of arguments in his discharge plea, which had been closed in March.

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's bail plea to 22 July. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in a money laundering case.

The top court had earlier issued notice to the ED on 1 April, seeking its response to Balaji's bail petition.

The Madras High Court had previously denied Balaji's bail plea on 28 February, asserting that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message and be against the public interest.

The High Court emphasized the need for an expeditious trial, directing the special court to conduct day-to-day proceedings in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines. Balaji had been in custody for over eight months, highlighting the judicial scrutiny and procedural directives surrounding his case.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on 14 June last year for a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during the AIADMK government.

On 12 August last year, the ED filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against him. On 19 October, the high court dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea. A local court had also rejected his bail petitions thrice.

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 09:00 PM IST
