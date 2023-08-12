Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till 25 Aug as ED files chargesheet1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The 47-year-old DMK politician was arrested by ED on 14 June and is lodged in Puzhal central jail in Chennai
Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a 3,000-page chargesheet against Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday in the money laundering case. V Senthil Balaji was produced in the court by the central agency before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli who sent him into judicial custody till 25 August, news agency PTI said.