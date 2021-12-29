Implementing some of the poll promises, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu-led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a big hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees, pensioners, teachers, and family pensioners with effect from January 1, 2022.

CM Stalin has ordered an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) from 17% to 31%--an increase of 14 percentage points--which would entail the state incurring an additional expenditure of about ₹8,724 crore annually.

Despite facing the fiscal burden, the Tamil Nadu government also ordered a 'Pongal' gift (harvest festival) of ₹3,000 for C and D category employees, ₹1,000 for those drawing salary in the special pay matrix and ₹500 for pensioners, including those who receive a special pension. Pongal festival falls on January 14, 2022. The festival gift would result in the state incurring an additional annual expenditure of ₹169.56 crore.

This year on September 7, CM Stalin had announced to increase the Dearness Allowance to government employees and pensioners by three months in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He had said then a new DA hike would be implemented from January 1, 2022.

However, the government had not specified then, the percentage of increase that was being contemplated. Employees had demanded and expected a raise of 11%. According to the Tamil Nadu government, the latest DA hike would benefit about 16 lakh government employees and pensioners. Previously, in the revised budget (2021-22), the increase in DA for employees and pensioners was announced with effect from April 1, 2022, which was advanced subsequently by three months.

