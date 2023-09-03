Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu and son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has found himself in deep trouble after a remark on Sanatan Dharma landed him in hot waters with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s senior leaders launching sharp retorts at Udhayanidhi and his father MK Stalin.

Udhyanidhi was quoted saying,"Sanatan Dharma is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed" by news agency ANI.

This remark saw a Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin. Senior BJP leader including Amit Malviya also criticqued Udhayanidhi Stalin, MK Stalin and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

What is Sanatan Dharma?

The term Sanatan Dharma has been Hindu leaders, politicians, and ‘nationalists’ to refer to Hinduism as a unified world religion. Sanatan Dharma has thus become a synonym for the “eternal" truth and teachings of Hinduism, according to Britannica.

Father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar had also opposed the Sanatan Dharma arguing that it adhered to the Bramhanic theology if Hinduism thereby creating a caste divide in society.

Periyar was a staunch atheist who argued that a specific form of essential Hindusim is a unified field of false beliefs.

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say about Sanata Dharma?

Udhayanidhi Stalin at a writers' conference in Chennai said Sanatan Dharma cannot be simply opposed but must be eradicated. The Tamil Nadu minister argued that the idea is inherently regressive, dividing people on the basis of caste and gender, and is fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “I congratulate the organizers for calling the conference as “eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatan Dharma'.

Udhayanidhi referred to Sanatan Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meet of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association on Saturday.

"What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else." "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

"Let us take a vow to win in all the 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the one segment in Puducherry (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls). Let Sanatan fall, Dravidam win." The minister said everything should be changed and nothing is perpetual.

The Communist movement and DMK were founded to question everything.

BJP leaders retaliate, Congress distances from DMK

The reactions from BJP began with Amit malviya who took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and said, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'mohabbat ki dukaan' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilisation that is Bharat".