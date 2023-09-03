‘Let Sanatan Dharma fall, Dravidam win’: Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark faces BJP's scorn, Congress distances from DMK4 min read 03 Sep 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and son of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin faces backlash for calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma. BJP leaders criticize his remarks.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu and son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has found himself in deep trouble after a remark on Sanatan Dharma landed him in hot waters with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s senior leaders launching sharp retorts at Udhayanidhi and his father MK Stalin.
K Annamalai, the state president of the BJP, accused Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin, of echoing the ideas of Christian missionaries.
"The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries and the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology," Annamalai wrote on X.
“Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a Mic in an event like this & rant out your frustration!" he added.
Congress leader Nana Patole has distanced the party from Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks. Mr Patole said that the Congress party respects all religions and does not want to make any comments that could hurt anyone's sentiments.
"Congress' stand is clear, we do not want to comment on any religion or to hurt anyone's sentiments," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.
Udhayanidhi cites Periyar, Ambedkar in defense
Responding to Malviya's tweet, Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatans Dharma. Sanatana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatana Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatana Dharma."
"I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatana Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum. Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatana Dharma is responsible for many social evils.
"I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news." Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote on X.
Dealing a severe blow to Sanatan Dharma, late Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi established equality neighbourhoods (Samathuvapuram) and settled people belonging to all communities in a single place. "Our Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) brought a law enabling people belonging to all castes to become archakas (temple priests), our Chief Minister (Stalin) has appointed people who have completed archaka training as priests in temples; this is the Dravidian model." Udhayanidhi had said at the event.