At least seven people are feared trapped inside a building after it collapsed due to a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is carrying out rescue operation in the area.

According to the Press Trust of India, a large boulder fell on huts located on the lower slopes of the famous Annamalaiyar Hill amid heavy rainfall in the region due to cyclone Fengal.

"A large boulder has fallen on the huts located on the lower slopes of the hill. It is raining heavy and rescue operations are going on," an official of the fire and rescue services told PTI.

At least five out of the total number of people trapped in the mudslide are children, reported The New Indian Express. Additionally, around 500 residents from VOC Nagar have been evacuated to safer locations.

The NDRF team began rescue operation early Monday after it was halted a day ago due to torrential rainfall. Around 30 NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue operations using hydraulic lifts.