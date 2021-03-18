OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu: Nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 cases logged in last 24 hours

As many as 989 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu today pushing the total cases to 8,63,363 and the related fatalities to 12,573. The state has logged over 900 fresh Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, 945 cases were reported from the state.

Currently, the total number of cases stands at 6,222.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The southern state also recorded 569 discharges today in the last 24 hours taking the number of recoveries from the infection to 8,44,568.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has said that it would administer COVID vaccines at mini-clinics and Primary Healthcare Centres.

"Tamil Nadu Government to administer COVID vaccines at mini-clinics, Primary Healthcare Centres, and to set up temporary hospitals with all necessary facilities for vaccination," the State Government said.

The number of tests conducted in the country for detection of COVID-19 has crossed 23 crore and the cumulative positivity rate was at 4.98%, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

India's tests per day per million population is more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37% as of Thursday, it said, adding the country was fast approaching a milestone of immunising 4 crore people.

Health Ministry said on Wednesday, about 83.91% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: iStock

Rajya Sabha clears Bill allowing 74% FDI in insurance

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
The middle class may have shrunk by more than projected, the report said

India’s middle class may have shrunk by 32 million in 2020 due to recession: Pew Research

2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Indian and foreign tourists wear pollution mask and take a walk at the India Gate amidst morning smog in New Delhi (Photo: AP)

Pandemic pushes 32 mn Indians out of middle class: Pew Research

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Boxes containing Russian vaccine Sputnik V

Fake batch of Sputnik V vaccine seized in Mexico, Russian wealth fund says

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

Eight states -Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana witnessing an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout