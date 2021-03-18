As many as 989 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu today pushing the total cases to 8,63,363 and the related fatalities to 12,573. The state has logged over 900 fresh Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, 945 cases were reported from the state.

Currently, the total number of cases stands at 6,222.

The southern state also recorded 569 discharges today in the last 24 hours taking the number of recoveries from the infection to 8,44,568.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has said that it would administer COVID vaccines at mini-clinics and Primary Healthcare Centres.

"Tamil Nadu Government to administer COVID vaccines at mini-clinics, Primary Healthcare Centres, and to set up temporary hospitals with all necessary facilities for vaccination," the State Government said.

The number of tests conducted in the country for detection of COVID-19 has crossed 23 crore and the cumulative positivity rate was at 4.98%, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

India's tests per day per million population is more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37% as of Thursday, it said, adding the country was fast approaching a milestone of immunising 4 crore people.

Health Ministry said on Wednesday, about 83.91% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

Eight states -Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana witnessing an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month.





