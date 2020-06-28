Tamil Nadu on Sunday continued to record daily highs in novel coronavirus cases for fourth day in a row. The state today saw the biggest single-day spike in virus cases yet after it recorded nearly 4,000 confirmed Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours. The second-highest numbers in a single day were 3,713 new virus cases reported on Saturday.

With 3,940 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has now reached 82,275, according to state's health department.

The death toll in the southern state increased to 1,079 after 58 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the authorities added.

Of the new cases reported, four passengers who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 179 passengers who arrived from other Indian states by rail, road or air, tested positive in the state as well. Most of these returnees were from Karnataka (91).

Active cases in the state have reached 35,656 while as many as 445,537 have been discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from the virus. The recoveries also include 1,443 new recoveries from today.

Of these, 50,745 patients are males, 31,509 are females and 21 are transgender patients.

There are 90 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 43 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 31,505 samples were tested today. Over 10.5 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

Capital Chennai has been under an intense 12-day lockdown from June 19. It has reported over 700 deaths so far. Besides Chennai, the intense lockdown curbs are applicable in parts of nearby Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts where the suburban areas are located.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The Covid-19 count in the national capital also crossed 80,000 on Saturday. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than 1.5 lakh cases so far and over 7,200 virus-related deaths.

