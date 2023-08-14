Tamil Nadu: NEET-related suicide deaths hit 16, CM MK Stalin makes special appeal to president1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:34 PM IST
A spate of alleged NEET-related suicides has been reported in Tamil Nadu in the past few years.
With the death of a 19-year-old student in Chennai after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, the death toll due to student suicides over NEET in Tamil Nadu has increased to 16.
Earlier today, the Chief Minister announces his government’s decision to boycott the tea party hosted by Governor R.N Ravi on Independence Day over his pro-NEET stand.
Two days ago, Governor Ravi had said that he would never give assent to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the national test if he "had the power to do so".