With the death of a 19-year-old student in Chennai after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET ) exam twice, the death toll due to student suicides over NEET in Tamil Nadu has increased to 16.

The deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was a NEET aspirant, and hanged himself a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice. Later, unable to deal with the grief over his son’s death, his father hanged self at his residence on Monday, Tamil Nadu police said.

Offering deep condolences on the demise of the Chennai student and his father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin passionately appealed to NEET aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies but face life with self-confidence. The Chief Minister said “Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET", reported ANI.

The NEET Exemption Bill passed by Tamil Nadu Government is pending with the President Droupadi Murmu for her assent, and Chief Minister Stalin said a letter is being sent requesting her to accord assent to Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021.

The chief Minister in his letter stated that, “The NEET Exemption Bill passed by TN Govt is the outcome of Legislative consensus, stemming from the collective will of the people of Tamil Nadu. Each day of delay in its implementation costs not only valuable medical seats to deserving students but invaluable human lives to our society. I, therefore, solicit your immediate intervention in the matter and urge you to accord assent at the earliest to the above Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly."