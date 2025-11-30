Tamil Nadu news: 11 killed including a child and 20 injured in head-on collision between two govt buses near Karaikudi

At least 11 people have died, including eight women, two men and one child, and more than 20 others injured after two government buses collided head-on around 15 kms away from Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu, PTI reported citing police reports on 30 November.

According to a senior district police official, the incident occurred some 15 kms away from Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. All the 11 deceased were killed on the spot, the official said.

The injured were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the official said, adding that “it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it.”

Sivaganga district SP Siva Prasad told ANI that cause of the accident has not been ascertained and investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Recent road incidents: Details This is the second such accident in the state, after six people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 injured after two passenger buses collided in Tenkasi on 24 November, ANI reported. A number of the injured were taken to hospital for serious reasons, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head.

The same day, police also informed that three individuals, including a five-year-old child were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under Janwada police jurisdiction in Bidar district. The deceased were identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

Earlier in Thiruttani town of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on 7 March, five people were also killed and 10 others gravely injured in a tripper lorry and bus collision, the ANI report added. Prior to that on 16 May 2024, four were killed and 15 injured when their omnibus collided with a lorry on the Chennai-Trichy Highway in Tamil Nadu's Madhuranthangam.