Tamil Nadu news: 2 schools get bomb threats, inquiry on
Tamil Nadu news: 2 schools get bomb threats, inquiry on

The PSBB Millennium School in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and another private school in Kanchipuram have received hoax bomb threats, reported the News Minute on 4 March.

Reports claim that PSBB received the threat through an email on 3 March's night, while the private school in Kanchipuram was threatened through a phone call on the morning of 4 March.

Though the bomb squads deployed in both the schools did not find any explosives.

More to come…

