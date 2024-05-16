Tamil Nadu news: 4 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in Chennai. Video
- 4 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in Chennai
Four people have died and more than 15 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, Tamil Nadu, as it lost control while trying to overtake.
The injured have been taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.
(More details are awaited)
