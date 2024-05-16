Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Tamil Nadu news: 4 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in Chennai. Video

Livemint

  • 4 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in Chennai

Four people have died and more than 15 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, Tamil Nadu, as it lost control while trying to overtake.

The injured have been taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

(More details are awaited)

