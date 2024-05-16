Four people have died and more than 15 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, Tamil Nadu, as it lost control while trying to overtake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The injured have been taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

(More details are awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!