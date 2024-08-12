Tamil Nadu news: 5 students dead, 2 injured in car-lorry collision on Chennai-Tirupati Highway

Five students died and two were injured in a lorry-car collision on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway. The students are from a private university. Investigation is ongoing.

Updated12 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST
At least five students were killed, and two others were injured in a road accident near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

According to KK Chatram police, the car in which the students were travelling collided with a lorry while on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway near Tiruttani.

The police said that the victims were students of a private university. An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

 

(Please check back for more updates)

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST
