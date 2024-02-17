Tamil Nadu news: 10 killed, 10 injured in Virudhnagar firecracker factory explosion
Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹one lakh to the grievously injured.
At least 9 people were killed and 10 others injured in Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar district on Saturday evening after a massive explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit.
Apart from this, police also took a stalk of the incident spot where nine people died and three were injured in an explosion that occurred in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar.
Ambulances are also present at the site. The rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the incident.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed two state ministers to coordinate the rescue and relief activities.
He has directed State Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to immediately rush to the spot and ensure rescue and relief activities, an official release here said.
Expressing anguish over the accident, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.
He has ordered a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹one lakh to the grievously injured.
With agency inputs.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!