At least 9 people were killed and 10 others injured in Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar district on Saturday evening after a massive explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit.

"8 people have been killed in the explosion at a firecracker factory in the Virudhnagar district. 10 people have been injured in the incident. The reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained," news agency ANI quoted. However, PTI quoted that ten people including four women were killed in the explosion. After the explosion, visuals showed the damage to the entire infrastructure and how the blast brought down the entire firecracker industrial unit. According to initial details, the mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker-making unit in the village. ALSO READ: SC proposes expert panel to examine Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant's future Meanwhile, Virudhunagar District Collector Jeyaseelan, while speaking to reporters said, “The accident took place around noon today. Nine people have died and three are in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to Sivakasi Hospital. The license of this plant has been duly obtained and is in effect... A detailed inquiry headed by the District Revenue Officer has also been ordered. Already, 4 teams have been formed to prevent accidents from occurring, including the police, fire department, labour welfare department, and revenue department. They are also conducting continuous research."

Apart from this, police also took a stalk of the incident spot where nine people died and three were injured in an explosion that occurred in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar.

Ambulances are also present at the site. The rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed two state ministers to coordinate the rescue and relief activities.

He has directed State Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to immediately rush to the spot and ensure rescue and relief activities, an official release here said.

Expressing anguish over the accident, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

He has ordered a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹one lakh to the grievously injured.

With agency inputs.

