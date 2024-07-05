Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong hacked to death in Chennai’s Perambur

  • The murder of BSP state chief K Armstrong took place near his house in Chennai.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief Armstrong. (Photo: @BspArmstrong)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief Armstrong. (Photo: @BspArmstrong)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong was hacked to death in Chennai on Friday.

The incident took place near his house in Chennai's Perambur.

According to police, he died after he was hacked by a two-wheeler-borne six-member gang.

Also Read | ‘Matter of national security…’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Agniveer

Chennai Police said they have launched a hunt for the accused, adding the incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction.

Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, succumbed to grievous injuries while he was being taken to hospital.

His body was taken to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai expressed shock over the incident and targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin over law-and-order situation.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the brutal murder of the State President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Thiru Armstrong avl, in Chennai today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & the cadres of the Bahujan Samaj Party at this time,” said Annamalai in a post on X.

Also Read | ’Boarding, healthcare…’: NHRC issues advisory for protection of beggars

Annamalai added, “Violence & brutality has no place in our society but has become a norm in TN in the last 3 years under the DMK regime.”

Further slamming Chief Minister, the BJP leader added, “Having left the law & order of the State in shatters, Thiru @mkstalin should ask himself if he has the moral responsibility to continue as the CM of the State.”

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took to his official X account and expressed shock over Armstrong’s death.

Palaniswami too attacked Stalin over the law-and-order situation and demanded strict action against those involved in the crime.

"I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law," added Palaniswami.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 10:53 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong hacked to death in Chennai’s Perambur

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue