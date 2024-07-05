Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong hacked to death in Chennai's Perambur

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong was hacked to death in Chennai on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place near his house in Chennai's Perambur.

According to police, he died after he was hacked by a two-wheeler-borne six-member gang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai Police said they have launched a hunt for the accused, adding the incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction.

Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, succumbed to grievous injuries while he was being taken to hospital.

His body was taken to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai expressed shock over the incident and targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin over law-and-order situation.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the brutal murder of the State President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Thiru Armstrong avl, in Chennai today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & the cadres of the Bahujan Samaj Party at this time," said Annamalai in a post on X.

Annamalai added, “Violence & brutality has no place in our society but has become a norm in TN in the last 3 years under the DMK regime." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further slamming Chief Minister, the BJP leader added, “Having left the law & order of the State in shatters, Thiru @mkstalin should ask himself if he has the moral responsibility to continue as the CM of the State."

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took to his official X account and expressed shock over Armstrong’s death.

Palaniswami too attacked Stalin over the law-and-order situation and demanded strict action against those involved in the crime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law," added Palaniswami.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!