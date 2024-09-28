Tamil Nadu news: Fire breaks out at Tata Electronics factory in Hosur; know all details here

Major fire broke out at a Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur. Police told news agency PTI that there were no casualties nor anyone was injured due to the incident.

Seven fire tenders from Hosur and nearby districts were pressed into service and doused the flames after battling for hours.

A senior official from the Hosur Fire Station reported that a fire broke out at a chemical storage facility around 6 a.m. He told PTI that, "Seven fire tenders were pressed into service. There has been no casualty nor injury to anyone.”

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd confirmed that all employees are safe and that the officials are actively working to determine the cause of the incident.

"There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement.