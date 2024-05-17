The rains were induced by the weather system over the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari, resulting in water levels soaring into the Old Courtallam Falls at Courtallam.

Sudden rains in the Western Ghats triggered a flash flood at the Old Courtallam waterfalls in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi on Friday afternoon. The flash flood washed away a 17-year-old boy who had gone in for a dip with his relatives.

A Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department team, along with Collector AK Kamal Kishore and Superintendent of Police TP Suresh Kumar reached the spot immediately to begin the rescue operation.

The local administration has prohibited the public from entering the waterfall temporarily.

According to The Hindu's report, the rains were induced by the weather system over the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari, resulting in water levels soaring into the Main Falls, the Five Falls and the Old Courtallam Falls at Courtallam.

The new waterfalls attracted a large number of visitors, one of which was the 17-year-old Ashwin, a class 11 student of NGO Colony in Palayamkottai.

The incident occurred when a group of tourists were taking a dip in the Old Courtallam waterfalls when suddenly, it began raining in the Western Ghats, triggering a flash flood. Caught unawares, tourists scrambled, screaming for help.

Police personnel deployed near the waterfalls rushed to rescue the tourists, with the help of shopkeepers at the tourist site.

The flash flood was so intense that even before everyone could get to safety, the path leading from the waterfalls to the car park was submerged.

It was only after the group of tourists managed to reach safety that they realised that Ashwin was missing and had likely been washed away.

During the rescue operation, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department team found Ashwin’s body trapped between rocks about 500 meters from the waterfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka in the next four days.

