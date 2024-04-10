Active Stocks
Tamil Nadu news: Four of family killed after speeding SUV collides with scooter in Madurai | Chilling Video

ANI

Madurai district SP, Aravind informed that the incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway

Screengrab of the CCTV video in which the freak accident was recordedPremium
Screengrab of the CCTV video in which the freak accident was recorded

Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early on Wednesday, police said.

According to Madurai district Superintendent of Police, Aravind, “The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway."

The official further informed that four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Villapuram neighbourhood in Madurai.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

More Less
Published: 10 Apr 2024, 04:26 PM IST
