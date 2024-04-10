Tamil Nadu news: Four of family killed after speeding SUV collides with scooter in Madurai | Chilling Video
Madurai district SP, Aravind informed that the incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway
Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early on Wednesday, police said.
