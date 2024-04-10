Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early on Wednesday, police said.

According to Madurai district Superintendent of Police, Aravind, “The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway."

The official further informed that four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Villapuram neighbourhood in Madurai.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

