Madurai district SP, Aravind informed that the incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway

The official further informed that four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Villapuram neighbourhood in Madurai.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

