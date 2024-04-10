Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Tamil Nadu news: Four of family killed after speeding SUV collides with scooter in Madurai | Chilling Video

Tamil Nadu news: Four of family killed after speeding SUV collides with scooter in Madurai | Chilling Video

ANI

Madurai district SP, Aravind informed that the incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway

Screengrab of the CCTV video in which the freak accident was recorded

Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early on Wednesday, police said.

According to Madurai district Superintendent of Police, Aravind, “The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway."

The official further informed that four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Villapuram neighbourhood in Madurai.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.