Tamil Nadu news: Incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging; IMD predicts heavy rains till 8 Nov
Tamil Nadu news: Rains in Tamil Nadu lead to waterlogging in several areas, causing difficulties for commuters. The weather department has issued heavy rainfall alerts for various districts in the state till 8 November.
Tamil Nadu news: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas till 10 November. The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rains in several Tamil Nadu districts till 8 November.