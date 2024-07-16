Tamil Nadu news: Stalin govt transfers home secretary, others in bureaucratic reshuffle

Chennai:The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring among others, Principal Home Secretary P Amudha, IAS.

She has been replaced with Dheeraj Kumar, currently Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu electricity tariffs increased for customers

Kumar has been allotted the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

The government also transferred a number of other senior officials, including Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan and posted him as Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, vice Dr K Gopal.

Also Read | Naam Tamilar Party Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian hacked to death